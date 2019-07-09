Homicide investigation underway on near south side after 88-year-old man found dead

Posted 3:13 PM, July 9, 2019, by , Updated at 03:16PM, July 9, 2019

Photo from the scene by Anthony Mobley

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say the death of an 88-year-old man on Indianapolis’ near south side is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers were called to the scene in the 2500 block of Union Street, west of Garfield Park, around 1:20 p.m.

The case was initially labeled as a death investigation, but police later confirmed they were investigating the incident as a homicide.

The victim was found by a friend. No other details have been released.

Anyone with additional information can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) to submit an anonymous tip.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.