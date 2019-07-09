House fire on Indy’s near east side ruled arson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A house fire on the near east side of Indianapolis early Tuesday morning was ruled as an arson.

The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) responded to the vacant house in the 300 block of Harlan Street, south of Southeastern Avenue, around 4:45 a.m.

IFD says since May 17, they’ve responded to the home four times for small nuisance fires.

“Intentionally set fires are unnecessary opportunities for firefighters to get hurt, curious kids to get in trouble and for neighboring homes to get damaged. They also temporarily divert resources from those in their community who have a legit emergency issue. Help us help you,” IFD said on Twitter.

Anyone with information about this arson can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

4:42 AM – IFD/IMPD Fire Investigators have ruled this mornings fire at 326 Harlan St. Intentionally set ARSON.

Crews responded 4 times to this address for small nuisance 🔥’s each out in 5 min. 5/17, 5/26, 5/27, 6/17. Please help us be add’l eyes & ears & report activity. pic.twitter.com/egV2FiXgWy — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) July 9, 2019