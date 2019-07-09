Technology to help with back to school

Posted 10:20 AM, July 9, 2019, by

It's time to think about heading back to school. For example, classes in Wayne Township start at the end of July. Hamilton Town Center's Meredith Reed joined the morning show with her top picks for back to school technology.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.