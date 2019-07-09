WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Anyone on the hunt for a rare find might want to check out a new shop in Westfield. Fifty dealers are selling thousands of vintage and modern treasures under one roof. Sherman visited Tad's Westfield Shoppes to see what types of items are for sale.
Thousands of vintage items for sale at new Westfield shop
-
New specialty indoor plant shop opens in Westfield
-
Westfield adds new safety kiosk to Monon Trail
-
Outdoor beach volleyball venue opens in Westfield
-
Unique gifts for sale at Fishers shop
-
Westfield community makes 15-year-old’s prom dream come true: ‘It takes your mind off all the pain’
-
-
Brett Wiscons coming to Indy
-
Get sweet treats and discounts for National Donut Day 2019
-
Westfield parents say weather caused HS graduation ceremony to turn ‘dangerous’
-
City of Westfield launches SafeRoads campaign
-
New shop celebrates work of Indiana artisans
-
-
VIDEO: Brazen thief steals two vintage guitars from California store
-
New Jersey high school principal dies after donating bone marrow to save stranger
-
Vintage cars on display inside Indianapolis garage