Toddler dies after being left in hot car at University of Southern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – A toddler died after being left in a hot car at the University of Southern Indiana on Tuesday.

Major Jason Ashworth with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says officers were called to the medical emergency on USI’s campus at about 1:45 p.m.

The sheriff’s office tells WEVV that the toddler had been inside the car since the morning and the father only realized the child was still in the car when he returned that afternoon and found the child still in its car seat.

After finding the child, Ashworth says the parent went to the university’s Children’s Learning Center for help, but the child was later pronounced dead.

All parents who had kids at the learning center were asked to pick up their children at the Health Professions Center in Mitchell Auditorium.

An autopsy for the child is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.