Tour de Komen looking for bicyclists to join the fight against breast cancer

INDIANAPOLIS –Tour de Komen is a 100 mile bike ride from Fishers to Terre Haute that fundraises for Susan G. Komen Central Indiana. 75 percent of the net proceeds stay in Central Indiana to provide assistance to those in need with breast health services, screenings, detection and treatment.

Tour de Komen founder Kyle Vannoni was 12 when he lost his mother Peggy to breast cancer. He has been fighting and fundraising in her honor ever since.

The ride is not until September 27, but Vannoni is working to get the word out as early as possible. He’s even got some star power to help him with the big ride. Formers Indiana Pacers star Reggie Miller will be making the 100 mile Tour de Komen ride.

Vannoni is looking for 50 riders total to join him and Miller. If you would like to register or donate to Tour de Komen, go to the event’s website.