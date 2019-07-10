× A brief break from heat and humidity; tracking second summer heat wave

Burners were on high today! Central Indiana saw temperatures in the 90’s this afternoon with “Feels Like” temperatures that made it well past 100°. Indianapolis had a peak heat index of 105°, while Spencer made it all the way up to 116°.

A cold front passing tonight will bring drier, slightly cooler air to the state by Thursday.

However, showers and storms have been firing up this afternoon, ahead of the front. Many stayed completely dry but those that received rain, had a lot of it. These storms have triggered several Flash Flood Warnings tonight, with parts of central Indiana seeing more than 4″ of rain, in a short time. Showers will ease late tonight and we’ll start the day on Thursday mainly dry. However, a lingering shower or two can’t be ruled out.

Relief from the hot and humid conditions is on the way. Dew point temperatures will fall from the mid 70’s where they were today, to the low and mid 60’s by tomorrow afternoon. Thursday will still be on the humid side, but not as oppressive as today.

More comfortable air moves in by Friday as dew point temperatures drop all the way down to the 50’s. That’s going to make a big difference on how it feels outside. Low humidity with lots of sunshine means that you’ll be able to finish of the work week with some time outdoors. Maybe a cookout? Lawn work? You choose, it will be nice!

As our gaze shifts to the tropics, we are watching a system that will likely become our second named storm by Thursday. Potential Tropical Cyclone Barry is developing in the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center predicts this will be upgraded to Hurricane strength before it makes landfall this weekend. It’s this system that we’re watching to bring us rain chances early next week as the remnants of this storm move north.

Our second heat wave of the year arrives this weekend. Temperatures will surge back to the 90’s and humid conditions are set to return. Enjoy the slight cool down these next couple days, while you can.