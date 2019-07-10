Deputy prosecutor bikes over 700 miles, shaves head to help girl with cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – East District Community Prosecutor Dirk Cushing shaved his head to help a young girl battling cancer.

About a month ago, Cushing challenged himself to bike over 700 miles to raise money for the girl, Avery, who was diagnosed with germ cell ovarian cancer in May.

Cushing made a goal to raise $5,000, but if he exceeded that goal, he would shave his head. In the end, he raised $10,600! That’s why he shaved his head, starting with a reverse mohawk.

"I’ve always had a very conservative haircut,” said Cushing. “I guess bald would be extremely conservative. I’ve never had a Mohawk, never had a reverse mohawk. I’m kind of looking forward to it today."

Cushing ended up riding 703 miles, which met his goal of 700 miles, not bad due to the recent rainfall.

Avery has now finished the last of her chemotherapy treatments and as of the last tests, she is cancer free.

You can continue to donate to Cushing’s cause through July.