ATF offers reward for information on Indianapolis gun store robbery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, have announced a potential reward of up to $10,000 for information about guns stolen during a pawn shop robbery in Indianapolis.

Around 1 p.m. on July 2, four men robbed Cash America in the 3500 block of Lafayette Road.

According to ATF, three of the suspects were armed and held the occupants of the store at gunpoint.

The men took seven handguns, jewelry, cash, a video game console and personal belongings from customers before leaving.

ATF agents are specifically looking for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for the robbery.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by ATF, which the NSSF will match, resulting in a potential award of up to $10,000.

ATF says this is a joint investigation with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), ATFTips@atf.gov, or ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app or by visiting www.reportit.com.