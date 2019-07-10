Authentic tex-mex restaurant opens in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. -- Fresh and authentic tex-mex is coming to the heart of West Carmel. Big burritos, chimichangas, and green chile fried chicken are on the menu at Chuy's. Sherman went to have a taste.

