CARMEL, Ind. -- Fresh and authentic tex-mex is coming to the heart of West Carmel. Big burritos, chimichangas, and green chile fried chicken are on the menu at Chuy's. Sherman went to have a taste.
Authentic tex-mex restaurant opens in Carmel
