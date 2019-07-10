Birthday cake decorator mistakes ‘Moana’ for ‘marijuana’

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. – A Georgia mother’s order for her daughter’s birthday cake went badly awry when the decorator apparently confused the name of a Disney character, Moana, with marijuana.

Her daughter, Kensli Davis, posted on Facebook saying her mom had ordered the cake from a local Dairy Queen.

“So my mama called and ordered me a cake telling them how much I loved Moana,” Davis wrote. “Well needless to say these people thought she said marijuana.”

Instead of Moana, her mother received a cake with a large cannabis leaf (and a green “My Little Pony” horse smoking what appears to be a joint, its eyes bloodshot).

Davis said her mother got a kick out of the mix-up, adding that none of the employees immediately realized what happened.

“I think they thought that she said ‘marijuana’ because we are from south Georgia and kind of have an accent. So, ‘Moana,’ marijuana?” Davis told WMAZ.

She told the local news station that she admired the artistic icing job, and thinks it was an honest mistake since her family has ordered cakes there for years. Davis added that the woman who made the cake did apologize and offer to decorate a new one after finding out what happened.

“That ice cream cake was still good though,” Davis wrote on Facebook.