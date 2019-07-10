Break a world record for Gleaners

This is your chance to make a sandwich and be a hero! GetGo Cafe + Market invites you to make it or break it. They need your help to set a world record for Gleaners. GetGo's Jannah Jablonowski and Sarah Estell from Gleaners share more.
