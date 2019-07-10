× Clinton County girl sent to Riley Hospital after being pinned between trailer, fence

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. – An 11-year-old girl was airlifted to Riley Hospital for Children after being pinned between a truck’s trailer and a fence in Frankfort.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in the 9200 block of North State Road 29 on Wednesday.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they located the girl on the ground, unable to move and struggling to breath. Officers determined that the driver of the truck couldn’t see the juvenile before backing into her.

Deputies assisted EMS with providing emergency medical care before a medical helicopter transported the girl to the Indianapolis hospital.

Deputy Todd C. Lappin says the girl was conscious and alert when she was transported, but had some paralysis and may have suffered neurological injuries. The officer said it’s unclear whether the paralysis was temporary or not.

The exact condition of the girl is unknown at this time.