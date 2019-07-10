Trains catch fire after collision in Hendricks County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – A three-train crash sparked a large fire in Hendricks County Wednesday evening.

The Avon Fire Department says two locomotives in transit struck a stationary locomotive near 500 S. Dan Jones Road, causing a fire to start on two locomotives.

Fire officials believe the crash caused fuel tanks to rupture, which started the blaze.

Hazmat crews were called to scene because of the fuel spill, but officials don’t believe there is any threat to the public at this time and nobody is being evacuated.

The Indianapolis Fire Department, Wayne Township Fire Department, Plainfield Fire Department, and the airport's fire department are all assisting.

Photos and video sent to FOX59 show large plumes of black smoke going into the air over the scene.