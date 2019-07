× Customer shot during attempted bank robbery in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind.– A customer was shot Wednesday during a bank robbery in Muncie, police say.

The incident was reported just after 12:30 p.m. at the Prime Trust Credit Union near 26th and Madison.

Muncie police say the suspect, who they described as a white male, walked into the bank and displayed a gun as he attempted to rob the bank.

A customer was shot in the leg. Police described the victim’s injuries as minor.

This story is developing.