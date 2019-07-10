× Dr. Woody Myers declares candidacy in Indiana governor’s race

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Business executive Woody Myers is launching a campaign aimed at unseating Republican Eric Holcomb from the Indiana governor’s office next year.

Myers has been an executive for several health insurance and health care companies around the country. He made his announcement Wednesday for the Democratic nomination at the former Wishard Memorial Hospital in Indianapolis, where he was a doctor.

“I’m running for Governor because Indiana has too many pre-existing conditions that typical politicians just can’t treat,” Myers said. “And treating tough problems is what I do.”

Myers was Indiana’s state health commissioner in the 1980s and lost a 2008 Democratic primary for an Indianapolis congressional seat to Andre Carson despite spending $1.8 million of his own money on the campaign. He was the youngest health commissioner in state history.

He served under both Governors Evan Bayh and Robert D. Orr. He said that’s an example of the bipartisanship he would bring to the state if elected. former Indiana Congressman Baron Hill is his campaign chairman.

“I learned very early in my career that the people with the best health were the people who got the best health care,” Myers said. “The people with the best insurance are the people with the best jobs. And the people with the best jobs are the people with the best education. All Hoosiers deserve the best schools, the best health care and a state that is creating jobs and opportunities for workers and their families faster than wages are rising.”

Holcomb’s campaign says it has raised more than $6 million. Holcomb has a campaign announcement event set for Saturday.

State Sen. Eddie Melton of Gary and state Rep. Karlee Macer of Indianapolis are also considering Democratic campaigns.