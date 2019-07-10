Fundraiser in honor of Navy veteran who died of brain cancer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Pay it forward while honoring the memory of a young man who died from a rare form of cancer. Blakestrong Fest will help raise money to maintain Blake's Garden in Garfield Park, a place where Blake Bowell spent a lot of time volunteering. The president of the Blakestrong Fund stopped by FOX59 to talk about the fundraiser.
