Fundraiser in honor of Navy veteran who died of brain cancer

Posted 10:03 AM, July 10, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Pay it forward while honoring the memory of a young man who died from a rare form of cancer. Blakestrong Fest will help raise money to maintain Blake's Garden in Garfield Park, a place where Blake Bowell spent a lot of time volunteering. The president of the Blakestrong Fund stopped by FOX59 to talk about the fundraiser.

