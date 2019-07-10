× Hamburger, hot dog buns sold at stores like Walmart, Aldi recalled over choking hazard

A Georgia-based food company has voluntarily recalled hamburger and hot dog buns sold at stores like Walmart and Aldi in several states.

Flower Foods Inc. initiated the recall following the discovery of small pieces of hard plastic in production equipment. Consumption could cause a choking hazard. No related injuries or illnesses have been reported.

The products being recalled were distributed to retail customers under a variety of brand names and distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

They were sold under brand names including 7-Eleven, Great Value, Home Pride, IGA, Publix and Wonder.

Customers who purchased the affected products should return them for a full refund. Consumers with questions may call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921.

For the products and brands included under the recall, click here.

For more on the recall, click here.