High heat and humidity return today; storm chances rise tonight

There are a few scattered showers and thunderstorms over northeastern Illinois this Wednesday morning. The wave of showers formed along an approaching warm front. A few showers will be possible over the northern half of the area this morning but will likely weaken as it travels east. An inbound cold front this evening will bring another chance for showers and thunderstorms late in the day. A gusty storm cannot be ruled out.

We are kicking off Wednesday with temperatures in the lower 70s around central Indiana. Uncomfortable heat is on the way as temperatures quickly rise this morning and afternoon. Indianapolis is expected to rise into the lower 80s by 10 AM and peak into the lower to mid-90s. The humidity will create oppressive conditions with heat index values near 100 degrees at times this afternoon! The UV Index is at a 10 today, which means sunburn may occur within 10-15 minutes!

After the cold front moves over the state tonight, the weather should turn more comfortable. Cooler, drier air arrives tomorrow as highs rise into the mid-80s. Enjoy the break from high heat and humidity while it lasts! Temperatures will gradually rise back into the lower 90s by the weekend with rain chances holding off until Sunday evening.

We are closely watching the tropics because an area of low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico will likely become our second named storm by Thursday (90%). Right now, it is producing scattered thunderstorms near the Florida panhandle. Once it becomes more organized, the storm will be named “Barry” and bring substantial rain along the Gulf Coast.