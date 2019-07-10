× Homicide investigation underway on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man was found dead on the west side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shorty after 8 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the call of a person down in the 2600 block of Eagledale Drive.

When they arrived, police say they found a deceased man in his 20s or 30s inside a home. The man had trauma to his body and was not the owner of the home, according to IMPD.

Authorities are treating this case as a homicide.

This is a developing story.