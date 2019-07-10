× ISP arrest New Castle man for meth lab

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A New Castle man faces multiple charges after a methamphetamine lab was discovered.

Indiana State Police (ISP) says Christopher Dagley, 46, was arrested Tuesday night during an ongoing drug investigation by the Henry County Drug Task Force and ISP Drug Enforcement Section.

Around 11:30 p.m. officers served a search warrant on a home and vehicle on the 900 block of Thornburg Street.

According to police, a methamphetamine lab was discovered in a vehicle in front of the home.

Dagley faces charges including manufacturing and possession of methamphetamine and possession of precursors used to make methamphetamine.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity in and around the Henry County area is encouraged to call the Henry County Drug Task Force Tip Line at 765-521-DRUG (3784) or the Indiana State Police Drug Tip Line at 1-800-453-4756.