× Muncie police hold water balloon fight to help build community relations

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police participated in a water balloon fight with children in the area in an effort to build and strengthen community relations.

The water balloon fight began at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Heekin Park in Muncie.

“We appreciate every family that joined us today! Even the little kids that threw water balloons at our heads!” the department wrote on their Facebook page.

Muncie Parks and Recreation, United Way of Delaware and Henry Counties, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Muncie partnered with Muncie police to help put on this event.