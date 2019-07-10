× New Amazon warehouse coming to Beech Grove

BEECH GROVE, Ind.– Big changes are coming to the industrial park in Beech Grove.

Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley announced Wednesday that Amazon will be putting a facility in the old Meade Electric building at Churchman Press.

It will be a 5,000-square-foot warehouse dedicated to making delivery of certain items more efficient.

“They want to establish a facility in central Indiana that only deals with large ticket items, which would be furniture, televisions, lawnmowers, whatever,” said Buckley.

The construction is set to begin soon and they’re hoping to have it open by the end of 2019.

The facility is expected to create dozens of full-time and part-time jobs.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming Amazon to our beautiful, clean city. This is an exciting update for us, and we’re thrilled for the addition of dozens of full-time and part-time jobs and entrepreneurial work opportunities for the talented people of Beech Grove,” said Buckley.