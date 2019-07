× Nintendo unveils handheld-only Switch Lite for $199, available Sept. 20

Nintendo announced it will release a smaller version of its popular Switch gaming console.

The new Nintendo Switch Lite will cost $199.99, which is $100 less than the regular Switch model. It will be released on September 20.

“Adding Nintendo Switch Lite to the lineup gives gamers more color and price point options,” said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser said in a release. “Now consumers can choose the system that best suits how they like to play their favorite Nintendo Switch games.”

The Switch Lite is designed to be exclusively portable. That means it can’t connect to the television like the Switch can. It has built-in, not removable, controllers.

It’s slightly lighter than the Switch, weighing 0.61 pounds. It has a 5.5-inch touch screen (slightly smaller than the 6.2-inch touchscreen on the Switch) and has a slightly longer battery life. It can last up to 7 hours depending on which game is played.

The Switch Lite comes in three colors: Yellow, turquoise and gray.

Nintendo notes that the Switch Lite can play games from the Switch library that “support handheld mode, although some games will have restrictions.” The Switch Lite can connect wirelessly to Joy-Con controllers (sold separately) to play games in tabletop mode, the company said.