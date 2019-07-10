Police looking for ‘dangerous’ inmate who escaped from Indiana State Prison in Michigan City

Posted 2:30 PM, July 10, 2019, by

Travis Hornett

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – A “dangerous” inmate escaped from the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City Wednesday morning, authorities say.

Around 11:10 a.m., Travis Hornett left a work detail on prison grounds. He’s believed to still be in the area. Hornett was wearing khaki clothes at the time but may have changed since then.

Hornett, 39, is 5’4” and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Michigan City Police Department considers Hornett dangerous. Anyone who sees him should call 911.

