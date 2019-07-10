Recipe from Prime 47: Blazin’ Blake’s Mac and Cheese

Blazin’ Blake’s Mac and Cheese
Sriracha mac sauce
Jalapeños diced 2 ea
Red onion diced 1 ea
Red bell pepper diced. 1 ea
Pepper bacon cooked 1 pound
Heavy cream. 3 qts
Chicken base 1 tbl
White cheddar 3 cups
Siracha. 3 cups
Salt and pepper to taste
Cook bacon half way then add veggies allow to sweat then add heavy cream bring to boil then add cheese and salt and pepper bring to boil mix all together with blender.
Add Campanella pasta mix together and garnish with green onions siracha and bread crumbs
Prime steak sliders
Brioche slider buns toast
Prime 2 oz steak portion sliders with house steak seasoning
Herb cream cheese which is
1 pound cream cheese
2 tbl fresh thyme
1/2 cup minced garlic
Salt and pepper to taste