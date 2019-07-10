× Teachers can get 15% discount on classroom essentials at Meijer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Meijer announced Wednesday that it’s offering a 15 percent discount on classroom essentials to teachers across the Midwest, the store’s largest back-to-school discount ever.

The teacher discount applies to all Meijer stores and extends all summer long and into the school year, from June 10 through September 28.

Items available for the discount range from spiral notebooks and schoolroom essentials like Crayola, Elmer’s Glue, Sharpies and Post-It Notes to planners and journals, memo boards and even popular branded and stylized backpacks like JanSport, Nike, Under Armour and Adidas.

Teachers are also able to stack their mPerks Rewards with the 15 percent discount and take advantage of additional price drops on more than 300 items as part of Meijer’s everyday back-to-school savings.

Teachers can get the discount by presenting a current school ID at their local Meijer Customer Service desk and will receive a coupon. The coupon can only be used for purchases made in-store and some restrictions apply. Teachers can take advantage of the coupon repeatedly by obtaining a new one any time they return to Meijer throughout the back-to-school shopping season.

The retailer expects more than 80,000 teachers across the Midwest will take advantage of the discount as they gear up for back-to-school season.

