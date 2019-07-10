Tropical twist on chicken salad for National Pina Colada Day
Chicken salad can obviously be made year-round, but it feels like a summer staple. There’s something refreshing about it.
One of the great things about chicken salad is that it can be made into a million different variations. That’s why I decided to incorporate pineapple and coconut for a tropical twist.
The coconut I used isn’t sweet, and it gives the chicken salad a nutty flavor, especially when combined with macadamia nuts. I thought it would be a good contrast in flavors to the sweetness of the pineapple in the recipe.
I served the chicken salad over romaine lettuce with red peppers and crostini that I made from a pre-sliced French baguette. If you prefer to eat it as a sandwich, I recommend Hawaiian buns for an extra dose of tropical flavor!
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen
Pina Colada Chicken Salad
Ingredients
For the chicken salad
- 4 cups cooked, shredded chicken (or the meat from 1 rotisserie chicken)
- 1 (20-ounce) can crushed pineapple, drained
- 1/2 cup red onion, diced
- 1/2 cup unsweetened coconut, toasted
- 1/3 cup celery, diced
- 1/4 cup macadamia nut, chopped and toasted
For the dressing
- 1/2 cup Greek yogurt
- 1/2 cup mayo
- 1/4 cup coconut milk
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
Directions
- Mix the chicken salad ingredients in a large bowl and set aside.
- Mix the Greek yogurt, mayo, coconut milk, lemon juice, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl. Pour over chicken salad ingredients, and story until everything is coated in the dressing.
- Serve on a bed of lettuce with red bell pepper and crostini or on a Hawaiian bun.