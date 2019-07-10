× Tropical twist on chicken salad for National Pina Colada Day

Chicken salad can obviously be made year-round, but it feels like a summer staple. There’s something refreshing about it.

One of the great things about chicken salad is that it can be made into a million different variations. That’s why I decided to incorporate pineapple and coconut for a tropical twist.

The coconut I used isn’t sweet, and it gives the chicken salad a nutty flavor, especially when combined with macadamia nuts. I thought it would be a good contrast in flavors to the sweetness of the pineapple in the recipe.

I served the chicken salad over romaine lettuce with red peppers and crostini that I made from a pre-sliced French baguette. If you prefer to eat it as a sandwich, I recommend Hawaiian buns for an extra dose of tropical flavor!

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen

Pina Colada Chicken Salad

Ingredients

For the chicken salad

4 cups cooked, shredded chicken (or the meat from 1 rotisserie chicken)

1 (20-ounce) can crushed pineapple, drained

1/2 cup red onion, diced

1/2 cup unsweetened coconut, toasted

1/3 cup celery, diced

1/4 cup macadamia nut, chopped and toasted

For the dressing

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

1/2 cup mayo

1/4 cup coconut milk

1 Tablespoon lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

Mix the chicken salad ingredients in a large bowl and set aside. Mix the Greek yogurt, mayo, coconut milk, lemon juice, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl. Pour over chicken salad ingredients, and story until everything is coated in the dressing. Serve on a bed of lettuce with red bell pepper and crostini or on a Hawaiian bun.