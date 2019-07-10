× UPDATE: Police apprehend ‘dangerous’ inmate who escaped from Indiana State Prison in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – A “dangerous” inmate who escaped from the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City is back in custody.

Travis Hornett, 39, escaped around 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday while he was on work detail at the prison. The Indiana Department of Correction says he was captured shortly after midnight on Thursday.

Hornett, who is originally from Waterloo, Indiana, was ultimately tracked to a vacant home in Beverly Shores. He surrendered without resistance. Neither Hornett nor any officers were injured the result of his recapture.

Hornett is now expected to face a charge of escape, a Level 5 felony, and residential entry, a Level 6 felony.

Police say Hornett had a backpack with him when he was apprehended. They don’t know exactly where he got it, but they believe it came from one of the local beaches.

Indiana State Police Detective Mike Bailey is asking anyone who may be missing a backpack to please call him at 219-690-0039.