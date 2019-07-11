311, Chris Young, Supersuckers and more to play Indy this week

Friday night is jam-packed with shows to see, beginning with Alt 103-3’s ALT-imate Birthday Bash 2019 featuring Dirty Heads & 311 at Ruoff Music Center. 311 helped define ‘90s alternative radio and will be a perfect fit with the celebration of our staple alternative station.

Indy’s own Moxxie will bring their all female fuzz pop sounds to the stage of HI-FI Indy, goth metal warriors In This Moment are in the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre, and aught-rockers 3 Doors Down play with ‘90s staples Soul Asylum at Harrah’s Hoosier Park in Anderson.

Saturday brings Chris Young’s Raised on Country tour to Ruoff Music Center. The country superstar pays tribute to country legends in his new single of the same name and is bringing along up-and-comers Chris Janson and LoCash.

Sunday is Indy’s debut of Rockstar Energy’s DISRUPT Festival at Ruoff Music Center. The inaugural tour features a revolving lineup at each stop with The Used, Thrice, and Circa Survive headlining the Indianapolis date.

Next week sees two rock n’ roll shows in the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre: The Struts on Tuesday and From Ashes To New on Wednesday.

The party of the week will be at Black Circle Brewing on Indy’s north side. Punk/country heroes and former Sub Pop recording artists Supersuckers will stop on Wednesday for their 30th Anniversary Tour. Presented by Punk Rock Night, this show is sure to get as rowdy as it should be.

Check out more upcoming shows in Weekend Rock, a new weekly column exclusively at CBS4Indy.com.