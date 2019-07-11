Avon police investigate attempted robbery of T-Mobile store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON, Ind. – The Avon Police Department is investigating the attempted robbery of a T-Mobile store.

Employees at the store near US Hwy 36 and Ronald Reagan Parkway told officers that a male subject approached the front doors of the business Thursday, wearing all black and carrying a duffle bag, as well as a handgun.

As the suspect attempted to enter the business, workers say he found the doors were locked and he fled the scene.

“Electronic stores throughout central Indiana have been targeted for their merchandise and many of these businesses are fighting back with simple tactics such as locking their doors and being proactive,” wrote the police department.

If you have any information that can assist investigators in reference to this incident, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.