Be Our Guest at English Ivy’s

THE PLACE WHERE GREAT FOOD AND FUN TIMES MEET!

English Ivy’s welcomes you to our website! If you are looking for locally-sourced artisanal bites and misty hand-crafted cocktails, whether for brunch, lunch, or dinner, we are the place where great food and fun times meet in Downtown Indy! Our sociable LGBTQ-enthused restaurant and bar is conveniently located in the beautiful Historic Saint Joseph Neighborhood, in Downtown Indianapolis. So come by and enjoy a charming weekend brunch, sit down for a dinner, or stop in to get a few drinks before hitting the city!

We offer a seasonal-inspired, multi-cuisine menu professionally curated by our chef. From hand-helds like wings and burgers, to specialty entrees like prime rib and seared scallops, and everything in between, you will find exactly what your taste buds crave on our exclusive menus. Don’t forget about our delectable brunch options, like classic eggs benedict and our famous Elvis cakes! Our kitchens are open day and night, so you can enjoy breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as, weekend brunch, dinner specials, game nights, live music, and of course, lots of daily drink specials!

Here at English Ivy’s, we make it simple for you. Walk-ins are always welcomed, but feel free to call ahead for reservations, anytime. No time to stay? We also take carryout orders! As an added convenience, we have both lot and street parking available, so finding a spot is never an issue for our guests. With economical prices and the friendliest service around, you will be fully- satisfied with every experience you have with us. So if you need a new “Gay-thering” place for your group, trust English Ivy’s bar and restaurant for phenomenal food, fun, and friendship!

For your chance to buy a $50 gift certificate for just $25, click here.