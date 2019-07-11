× Coroner: Man found in suitcase died from strangulation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The death of an Indianapolis man whose body was found in a suitcase has been ruled a homicide.

The remains of Larry Terry, 56, were discovered on Memorial Day in the Bean Creek neighborhood on the near southeast side of Indianapolis.

The cause of death was asphyxia due to strangulation, according to a statement from the Marion County Coroner’s office on Thursday.

The Indiana Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) also confirmed to FOX59 on Thursday that Terry’s death is now being investigated as a murder.

Terry had been missing for more than two months before being found in the suitcase, according to family members.

Police are urging anyone who knows something to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).