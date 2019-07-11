× Drop in temperatures and humidity, as cold front pushes east!

A cold front is passing through the state this morning and will push any remaining rain out of Indiana by 8:00 am. Plenty of sunshine will be around through the afternoon, as our dew points begin to slide into a more comfortable range (lower 60’s). Along with a break from the 90° heat, northwest winds will turn breezy, marking a more seasonal, tolerable day.

Skies clear tonight and temperatures will cool into the lower 60’s and upper 50’s by Friday’s sunrise. Another great day expected tomorrow to wrap-up the workweek!

Hotter weather (90’s) returns this weekend, while dry conditions hold for both days of Saturday and Sunday. Unlike here, the Gulf coastal state of Louisiana will likely be bracing for a hurricane (Barry) landfall bringing flooding rains, high wind and possible tornadoes. Latest computers indicate that remnants of Barry could bring rain here by Tuesday. Depending on the strength and angle of this storm, heavy rainfall and severe weather could be possible for PARTS of the state. Look for further updates over the weekend.