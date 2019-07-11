Extremely rare singing dogs call Beech Grove home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two of the world’s rarest dogs live in central Indiana.

New Guinea singing dogs Koga Taine and Toa Jean are permanent residents at Wizard of Paws, a nonprofit wildlife sanctuary and education center in Beech Grove.

There are only about 250 New Guinea singing dogs in captivity in the world, and it’s unclear whether the species still exists in the wild. The dogs are widely considered the rarest in the world.

The species is believed to have evolved from the Indian wolf, which is now extinct, according to Wizard of Paws President Rev. Dr. Jasmin Wieczorek.

Sometimes mistaken for wolves, the dogs are also ancestors of the Australian dingo, a wild dog that is rarely kept as a pet.

As the name suggests, New Guinea singing dogs are known for their unusual vocal abilities – a “singing” sound that is sort of similar to howling. Watch the video above to hear one of the dogs show off his pipes.

Wizard of Paws has a total of three singing dogs. The third is a rescue named Kovu Quasimodo.

Koga was surrendered by a former owner, and Toa came to the wildlife sanctuary from the San Diego Zoo.

The dogs will be bred to help preserve the dwindling species.