Fishers brothers charged with manufacturing automatic rifles for ISIS

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Two Fishers brothers are facing charges for allegedly manufacturing automatic rifles for ISIS.

Moyad Dannon, 21, and Mahde Dannon, 20, each face one count of attempting to provide material support and resources, including firearms, to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS). They also face several firearms-related charges.

Both men were arrested on May 15 and remain in custody.

Court documents say in June 2018, Mahde came up with a “scheme” to deliver guns to a convicted felon who was actually cooperating with the FBI. He then got his brother involved and introduced him to the informant.

Between July and December of 2018, the brothers allegedly sold illegally-obtained guns to the cooperating individual. The Department of Justice says the brothers also started manufacturing untraceable “ghost guns” by purchasing unserialized firearms parts online and assembling those parts into fully-functioning, .223 caliber,semi-automatic rifles, which they sold to the FBI undercover agent.

In February of 2019, the Dannon brothers built one fully-automatic rifle which they provided to the FBI undercover agent, officials say.

Moyad is accused of going with the undercover agent to a location near the U.S. southwest border to market the rifle as well as fully-automatic rifles, to the potential buyer who was cooperating with the FBI.

On May 15, 2019, officials say the brothers created five untraceable, fully-automatic, .223 riles from custom parts purchased online. The Department of Justice says the brothers were “fully aware that the plan was to send the five automatic rifles overseas to ISIS.”

The brothers then allegedly sold the guns to the undercover agent, and they were taken into custody.

“National Security is a top priority for the Department of Justice,” said U.S. Attorney Josh J. Minkler. “The United States Attorney’s Office is committed to prosecuting individuals who engage in international and domestic terrorism.”

The brothers appeared in court on Thursday to be arraigned on the charges.

They face a maximum of 10 years on each firearms charge, and a maximum of 20 years for the attempt to provide the guns to a terrorist organization. Booking photos of the suspects have not been released.