Good Samaritans save 2-year-old who nearly drowned at Greenfield pool

GREENFIELD, Ind. – A scary and chaotic moment happened Tuesday afternoon at Riley Park Pool in Greenfield. Around the time of lifeguard shift change, a 2-year-old was found in the water not breathing.

For first responders in Greenfield, it was the second call in just one week for a child unresponsive in a pool. In both cases, people nearby were trained and knew exactly what to do.

"I realized we gotta do it, we gotta make sure he’s ok,” said Andre Davis, a Unit Director at the Boys and Girls Club of Hancock County.

It’s true that not all heroes wear capes. In this case, they wear straw hats.

Davis, who is affectionately called "Coach Davis" by kids at the Boys and Girls Club, was with a group at the Riley Park Pool when he heard commotion.

"At that time I noticed that there was an additional whistle, and then an additional whistle, and saw a lifeguard flagging some folks over,” Davis said.

He walked over and saw the 2-year-old boy who had been pulled out of the pool unresponsive. Davis and another woman went to work.

"A lot of prayer, for the first time in a long time to really go in and do what needed to be done," Davis said. "I realized we gotta do it, we gotta make sure he’s okay.”

The two alternated giving the child chest compressions, actions that very well could have saved his life.

"It made a huge impact,” said Deputy Chief Matt Holland of the Greenfield Police Department. Officers were en route to the scene as CPR was being given. "Anytime you can get to somebody who went unconscious and quit breathing, the sooner you get to them with CPR skills and initiate that CPR, their chances of survival increase significantly.”

By the time officers arrived on scene, the child was awake and breathing.

"We did everything we could, and his eyes opened up and he looked at me, and I knew we were doing okay,” Davis said with a smile.

To that child on that day, Davis was a hero. But to the kids at the Boys and Girls Club, Davis is a hero every day.

"Great futures start here, and one wasn’t going to end on my watch and not under my hands," Davis said.