Headed for the coolest night in over 2 weeks; Barry churning off gulf coast

REFRESHING CHANGE

A new pull back for the humidity is underway late Thursday, the second of the week. Early Tuesday morning, some areas away from Indianapolis were able to reach the upper 50s after an extended stretch of heat and humidity. It didn’t last long as we surged to a heat index of 105° Wednesday, the highest recorded for the city in seven years. North winds that are blowing this evening are importing the milder, drier air that leads to a terrific temperature early Friday.

Early morning low temperatures will easily dip below 60-degrees Friday morning, take advantage of it, because it will not last long.

‘DRY’ HEAT FRIDAY

Full sunshine is in the forecast for Friday and the air will heat quickly by afternoon. Temperatures easily return to the mid/upper 80s Friday, extending the warm stretch to 17 straight days above normal. We have not had an afternoon high below 86-degrees in Indianapolis since June 25’s 61° low.

BARRY BEARS RAIN

All eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Storm “Barry” churns off the Louisiana coast Thursday night. Some strengthening over nearly 90-degree Gulf water is possible before landfall is made sometime late Friday/early Saturday morning. The storm has the potential to bring life-threatening flooding rains in excess of 20″ as it moves slowly north off the coast.

Barry brings rain to central Indiana starting Tuesday, in the form of showers and thunderstorms. Tropical downpours are likely lasting into Wednesday as the remnants continue to diminish. NOTE: While the rain threat is the best Tuesday and Wednesday with the remnants of Barry, it will also bring the most extreme levels of humidity with it. The dew point could reach the upper 70s if not near 80-degree next week – as high as it ever gets here in the summer.