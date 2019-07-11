Indiana teachers seek online employment due to low pay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A nationwide teacher shortage has states across the country looking for solutions. Indiana falls dead last when it comes to teacher salary increases. Many educators are quitting the profession for better options.

For Franklin Township Elementary School teacher Kali Pittman, that was VIP Kids. The online teaching program allows her to make her own schedule and pays up to $22 per hour.

"It’s an awesome gig," said Pittman. "I mean, I am able to stay at home with my child, but I am also able to still do exactly what I love. I’m able to interact with a child on the other side of the world and learn from them as much as they are learning from me."

Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick isn’t surprised by Pittman’s decision to take this opportunity.

“I’m hearing a lot of that, I’m also hearing a lot of teachers who have multiple jobs,” said McCormick.

Indiana ranks 50 out of 50 states on teacher salary increases.

Superintendent McCormick says there’s no simple fix but they’re looking for them.

“We have called superintendents, we have called Chief Financial Officers, we have called business partners, teachers, we have called people in to ask what do you think is a good idea?” said McCormick.

The Governor’s Office created a commission for teacher compensation. McCormick isn’t on that commission but she has high hopes.

“I think at this time, people are going to have to make some really difficult decisions,” said McCormick.

This state commission wants to hear from you. It will be conducting public events in Indianapolis, Evansville and Elkhart next month.

Monday, August 19: Indianapolis

Saturday, August 24: Evansville

Tuesday, August 27: Elkhart

Further details, including specific locations and times, will be released at a later date.