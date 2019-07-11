Indianapolis officers save dog from hot car, warn of extreme heat dangers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department rescued a dog from a hot car on the city’s east side.

IMPD says the bike patrol officers responded to a report of a possibly aggressive dog inside a hot car near E. New York St. and Gladstone Ave. on Thursday. Upon arrival, they located the pup, who was extremely hot.

Police say the officers quickly recognized the dog was not aggressive, but was in distress from being hot and dehydrated. The officers then removed their water from their bikes, obtained a pan from a business owner and provided the pup with much needed hydration.

“After a few minutes of drinking water, the dog came around, allowing it to be petted and leashed,” wrote IMPD’s East District on Facebook.

Indianapolis Animal Care Services was then contacted, since the dog wasn’t tagged, and taken to their facility. Officers named the pup “Roxie,” but if you know her real name or who “this cutie” belongs to, you’re asked to contact IACS at 317-327-1397, so she can be returned home.

IMPD says the owner of the car involved in this incident is not the owner of the dog. Police believe she was either abandoned or escaped from home, but somehow ended up in the vehicle and discovered there.

IMPD is also taking this situation as an opportunity to warn against leaving dogs in cars during extreme heat. If you see a dog inside a hot car, police say to record the information about the vehicle, alert management at the business to try and get ahold of the owner, call authorities, and if possible, stay with the dog until help arrives.