× INDOT announces updated I-65 ramp closures in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced an updated schedule of ramp closures on I-65 in Boone County starting Monday, July 15.

Here is the following schedule for resurfacing the ramps at Exit 130, weather permitting:

Whitestown Parkway on ramp to I-65 southbound closing Monday, July 15 from 6 p.m. through Tuesday, July 16 at 6 a.m.

Whitestown Parkway on ramp to I-65 southbound closing Tuesday, July 16 from 6 p.m. through Wednesday, July 17 at 6 a.m.

I-65 southbound exit ramp to Whitestown Parkway closing Wednesday, July 17 from 6 p.m. through Thursday, July 18 at 6 a.m.

Whitestown Parkway on ramp to I-65 northbound closing Thursday, July 18 from 6 p.m. through Friday, July 19 at 6 a.m.

These projects are scheduled to be completed at the end of August.

To learn about highway work zones and other traffic alerts, visit indot.carsprogram.org, or call 1-800-261-ROAD (7623) or 511 from a mobile phone.

Receive text and email alerts about INDOT projects at here.

For social media updates, follow INDOT on Twitter or like them on Facebook.