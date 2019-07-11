× Jogger hit by vehicle while running on Monon Trail

WESTFIELD, Ind.– Westfield police say a woman was taken to a hospital after being hit by a car Thursday.

Westfield police say it happened just after 8 a.m. at East 161st Street and the Monon Trail crossing.

Witnesses told police the vehicle was going eastbound on 161st and the woman, who was jogging along the trail, entered the road and was hit.

She was alert and conscious while being taken to the hospital.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.