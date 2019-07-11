× Police: Noblesville mom arrested for neglect after 2 young kids left in van on hot day

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – A Noblesville mother was arrested Thursday after police say she left her two young children unattended in a vehicle that wasn’t running.

Officers were called to the vehicle in the Walmart Supercenter parking lot on Clover Road at about 1:32 p.m.

When police arrived, they say they located a 2-year-old and 4-year-old restrained in car seats in a 2009 Dodge Caravan, with the windows rolled down six inches.

At the time of the investigation, police say the outdoor temperature was 88 degrees Fahrenheit.

The driver of the vehicle and mother of the children, 40-year-old Liudmila V. Eaton, was later located at the Walmart and then arrested on two counts of neglect of a dependent, a level 6 felony.