Police: Noblesville mom arrested for neglect after 2 young kids left in van on hot day

Posted 6:56 PM, July 11, 2019, by , Updated at 06:58PM, July 11, 2019

Liudmila V. Eaton (Photo provided by Noblesville police)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – A Noblesville mother was arrested Thursday after police say she left her two young children unattended in a vehicle that wasn’t running.

Officers were called to the vehicle in the Walmart Supercenter parking lot on Clover Road at about 1:32 p.m.

When police arrived, they say they located a 2-year-old and 4-year-old restrained in car seats in a 2009 Dodge Caravan, with the windows rolled down six inches.

At the time of the investigation, police say the outdoor temperature was 88 degrees Fahrenheit.

The driver of the vehicle and mother of the children, 40-year-old Liudmila V. Eaton, was later located at the Walmart and then arrested on two counts of neglect of a dependent, a level 6 felony.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.