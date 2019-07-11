CARMEL, Ind. -- She has dazzled thousands of customers with her tasty tiered cakes and beautifully-designed shops, and her cakes have been a big hit with everyone from local fans to national celebrities. Her cakes have gotten so popular, she had to open a second Central Indiana shop. Sherman went to Carmel to check out the new Cake Bake Shop.
Popular cake shop opens second Central Indiana location
-
Bakers wanted: Cake Bake Shop holding career fair for Carmel location
-
Birthday cake decorator mistakes ‘Moana’ for ‘marijuana’
-
New shop celebrates work of Indiana artisans
-
Family angry after Walmart sold them Styrofoam cake
-
Carmel police look for attempted theft suspect
-
-
Woman pleads for engagement ring, necklace stolen from truck to be returned
-
Authentic tex-mex restaurant opens in Carmel
-
Indiana Medical History Museum opens new rehumanizing specimen collection
-
BBB reminds Carmel residents to hire reputable companies for storm clean-up
-
Grace Church expands food pantry in Noblesville
-
-
Cook mom a fancy Mother’s Day meal without the high price of a nice restaurant
-
High times at the hospital: Man accidentally gives nurses ‘thank you’ cake laced with cannabis
-
Firefighters warn of mulch fires as summer approaches