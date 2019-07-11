Popular cake shop opens second Central Indiana location

Posted 8:59 AM, July 11, 2019, by

CARMEL, Ind. -- She has dazzled thousands of customers with her tasty tiered cakes and beautifully-designed shops, and her cakes have been a big hit with everyone from local fans to national celebrities. Her cakes have gotten so popular, she had to open a second Central Indiana shop. Sherman went to Carmel to check out the new Cake Bake Shop.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.