Registered dietitian Kim Galeaz shows us the grill isn’t just for men

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The grill—it’s not solely a man’s domain because girls also have all the right skills to create entire summer meals on the grill. Dietitian Kim Galeaz explains why and inspires you to get to that grill with a lean pork entrée, super side, and even a decadent dessert.

Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Adobo Rub and Mojito Sauce

Adobo Rub

3 tablespoons garlic powder

2 tablespoons dried oregano

3 tablespoons ground coriander

2 tablespoons ground cumin

1 tablespoon ground black pepper

2 teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

Whisk all ingredients together in a small bowl. Use on pork, chicken, beef, seafood. Store leftovers in a tightly covered container. Makes enough for 2 large pork tenderloins or 4 large, thick-cut pork chops.

Mojito Sauce

2 to 2 ½ cups loosely packed fresh mint leaves

1 cup loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves

4 to 5 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped

2 to 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

Zest from one lime (optional, depending on your preference for strong lime flavor)

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons sugar, optional

¼ to ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

½ teaspoon salt

Combine all ingredients in food processor bowl and blend. Scrape sides and blend until mixed. Adjust ingredients up as necessary, depending on your preference. Refrigerate in tightly covered container until ready to use. Serve at room temperature.

Pork

2 pork tenderloins or 4 large, thick-cut pork chops (boneless or bone-in)

Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Rub pork tenderloins with all of adobo rub mixture, patting in well. Place tenderloins on grill and cook, turning once or twice, until internal temperature is 145⁰F on instant read thermometer. Remove to cutting board/plate and let rest 3 minutes before slicing. Make sure Mojito sauce is already prepared so when pork is done, you can enjoy immediately! Makes 6 to 8 ample servings.

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Grilled Broccoli with Crumbled Bacon

2 large bunches broccoli

3 to 4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

4 tablespoons sriracha sauce

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper

Cooked, crumbled bacon

1 large foil pan (at least 9 x 13-inch size)

Cut stems off broccoli bunches and cut into bite-sized floret pieces. You’ll end up with at least 8 cups florets. Place in foil pan. In a separate small bowl, whisk together oil, sriracha sauce, onion powder, salt and pepper. Drizzle over broccoli and toss to coat all pieces. Grill over medium-high heat, turning at least once, until broccoli is crisp-tender (not mushy). Add cooked crumbled bacon and toss well. Serve immediately. Makes around 8 servings.

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Kim’s Pound Cake Grilled with Pineapple and Rum-Spiked Dulce de Leche

Kim’s Pound Cake*

1 pound (4 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

3 cups granulated sugar

6 large eggs

4 cups all-purpose flour

¾ cup whole milk

¼ teaspoon pure orange extract

¾ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoon pure almond extract

Heat oven to 325⁰F. Grease (butter or shortening) a 10-inch Bundt or tube pan, then flour, tapping out excess. Set aside. In a large electric mixer bowl, beat butter at medium speed until creamy and butter becomes a lighter yellow color, around 2 to 6 minutes depending on your mixer power. (Make sure you beat it long enough, as this step beats air into the butter, allowing your cake to rise.) Slowly add sugar, beating at medium speed just until light white-ish color and fluffy-like. Add eggs one at a time, beating until the yellow yolk disappears. Add flour to this mixture along with the milk, beginning and ending with the flour. Beat at low speed just until blended after each flour addition. Stop and scrape sides/bottom with a rubber spatula to make sure you’re incorporating all batter. Add all three extracts and stir just until blended. Pour batter into the greased and floured pan. Bake for 1 hour and 20 minutes or until a thin wooden skewer or toothpick inserted in center of cake comes out clean. Watch and check closely so you don’t over-cook cake which will make it dry. Cool cake in pan for about 10 minutes on a wire rack, then remove cake from pan and cool directly and completely on wire rack. Makes at least 10 to 12 servings cake.

Grilled Pineapple

1 large pineapple, peeled and cored and cut into thick slices

Cinnamon and sugar

Sprinkle large pineapple slices with desired amount cinnamon and sugar mixture. Grill slices over medium heat until warmed with grill marks. Flip once during grilling. Enjoy alone or with slices of grilled Kim’s Pound Cake and Rum-Spiked Dulce de Leche Sauce.

Rum-Spiked Dulce de Leche Sauce

1 can (13.4 oz.) Dulce de Leche caramel sauce

2 to 3 tablespoons good-quality rum

Remove dulce de leche from can and place in a microwave safe bowl. Heat about 45 – 60 seconds. Stir well and heat another 10 seconds. Stir in desired amount of rum. Serve over grilled slices of Kim’s Pound Cake.

*Can easily use purchased pound cake, cut into thick slices if desired.

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD