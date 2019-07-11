× SB I-69 closed in Anderson near SR 109 after crash involving semi; 4 people injured

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – All lanes of southbound I-69 are closed in Madison County due to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries. The crash occurred around 5 a.m. near the Scatterfield Road exit in Anderson.

The crash involves a semi and at least one other vehicle.

Indiana State Police say medics are transporting four people to the hospital, and more emergency responders are on the way.

An alternate route option is to take State Road 109 down to US-36. Drivers can get through Pendleton and re-access southbound I-69 that way.