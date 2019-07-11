× Silver Alert declared for missing Goshen woman who may be with 2 young boys

GOSHEN, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Goshen woman who may be with two young boys.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of 35-year-old Danielle N. Yoder who was last seen at about 9 a.m. Thursday. Yoder is described as being 5 feet 1 inch tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police believe Yoder may be with 3-year-old Braiden Ratcliff and 6-year-old Gaige Ratcliff. Officers did not disclose if the boys are related to Yoder or not.

Braiden is said to be 3 feet 8 inches tall, 60 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing plaid shorts. Gaige is said to be 3 feet 10 inches tall, 70 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black athletic shorts.

Police say Yoder is believed to be driving a silver 2003 Saturn Vue SUV with Indiana plate 873ZVH.

Yoder and the two boys are believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to police.

If you have any information on Danielle Yoder and Braiden and Gaige Ratcliff, contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-533-4151 or 911.