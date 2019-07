× UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled after Lafayette teen is safely located

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Silver Alert declared for a missing 14-year-old from Lafayette has now been canceled.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office says the teen was located Thursday and is safe.

The juvenile was originally thought to be in extreme danger, according to Indiana State Police.

Editor’s note: The teen’s photo and name have been removed from this story to help protect his identity.