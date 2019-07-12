‘Addiction doesn’t discriminate’: New addiction treatment facility to open in Carmel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. – Addiction can strike anywhere, anytime and it comes with no zip code. In just a few short weeks, a new in and outpatient addiction facility will open in Carmel.

Administrators from Landmark Recovery said there can be a stigma with addiction and that people believe it's only in certain neighborhoods, but they said that's not true.

“People have an idea of what addiction looks like based on television and some tropes,” Landmark Recovery Chief Clinical Officer Michelle McGinnis said. “We do occasionally have a 65-year-old grandmother who started on pain pills and is now abusing heroin.”

The Landmark Recovery facility said an average inpatient stay at the clinic can be 35 days, but it can vary. They also offer outpatient care.

The new services are vital to the state, as some people believe there are limited options for inpatient care. Kourtnaye Sturgeon is with Overdose Lifeline. After her son Ryan graduated high school, she discovered drug paraphernalia in his room.

“At that time, he just said drugs, the word heroin wasn’t referenced until a good year and a half later," Sturgeon said.

He spent several years in and out of outpatient care, but couldn't find his footing. Sturgeon said he began stealing and eventually was held at gunpoint one night.

“That opened up an opportunity for him to agree to go," Sturgeon said of her son.

They tried to get him into inpatient care in Indiana, but she said no one could take him.

“I started looking on the web, and it’s kind of a crazy wild west,” said Sturgeon adding that it was hard to figure out what was the right path. "A lot of states have a lack of treatment resources."

Ryan eventually found an inpatient clinic in Texas, which helped him get on a path to recovery. He has been sober for the past five years.

There will be an open house at Landmark Recovery on August 1. They hope to have patients come shortly after.