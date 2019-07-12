× EPA updates information regarding Amphenol site, promises the community more information

FRANKLIN, Ind. – The people impacted by hazardous chemicals in Johnson County around the former Amphenol/Franklin Power Products site demanded better communication from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 5, and the agency promised it’s listening.

A couple of weeks ago, the US EPA’s Office of Inspector General told Region 5 they must update information on the EPA’s risk “Cleanups in My Community” site they had since 2018. It listed the environmental indicators from 2000 regarding “current human exposures under control” and “groundwater under control” to “not under control” at the request of the OIG.

A report released Thursday laid out a “Stakeholder Information Plan” which the EPA said will let people know about their ongoing environmental clean-up efforts at the former Amphenol Corporation/Franklin Power Products. The EPA said it will be asking the public for more input and adjustments to the plan as the EPA continues sampling and clean-up at the former site and nearby neighborhoods.

The EPA said they are continuing to work with people at the local, state and federal level. Here are the ways they said they will engage with the community:

Corrective Action program during the investigation and cleanup. Give the public timely and understandable information as the project moves forward.

meaningful input. Take into consideration community questions and concerns throughout the entire process.

The report released this week promises people will know the path moving forward. They provided information on public meetings, press information, fact sheets, door hangers, Mayor’s conference call which they say happens weekly, updated website, emails, stakeholder group conference calls and direct mailing.

You can read the new report by visiting www.epa.gov.